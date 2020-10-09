Jane SCANDRETT

Death Notice

SCANDRETT,
Jane (nee Byars):
Peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oakwoods Retirement Village, Richmond, aged 96 years. Loved wife, for 58 years, of the late Jack, and much loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Ann (Wanaka), and Anne and Warren (Nelson). A most treasured grandmother to each of her seven grandchildren and loved great-grandmother to her eighteen great-grandchildren. At Jane's request, a private cremation has been held and a family celebration of her life will follow. Sincere thanks to the wonderful Oakwoods staff who cared for Jane so well.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 9, 2020
