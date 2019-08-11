WALSH,

James William (Ginger):

Reg. No. 459401, NZ Army, Malaya. Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019, aged 88. Much loved husband of the late Jean for 53 years. Loved father of James, Robert and Pam, and Gillian. Loved Grandad of Jed and Zena, and a loved uncle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Nel and Harold (both deceased), Cath and Barney (both deceased), Fred and Patricia (both deceased), Pat (deceased) and Shirley, and Nora (deceased). Thanks to everyone at the O'Conor Home for their care of Ginger. Messages to 255 Palmerston Street Westport 7825. A combined graveside service for Ginger and Jean will be held at Orowaiti Cemetery on Thursday, August 15, at 2.00pm, followed by refreshments at the RSA Palmerston Street, Westport.

