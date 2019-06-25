REID,
James Douglas McLean (Jim):
Passed away peacefully June 23, 2019, at Woodlands Rest Home.
Fare thee well my charming dear friend and husband.
Your Father loved you well Pip, Tim and Nick. He was also proud and thrilled by his Grandchildren Jharn, Olivia, Pieta and Harriet. He was a good friend to his step family, Lyn, Sue and Steve, and their children, Sephrah, Phebe, Noah, Soloman and Coco. Also our great 'Grandy' Tessa. He was really fond of everyone's wives, partners and husbands. Let us all be grateful to have laughed, loved and lived with such a decent man. A small gathering for family and close friends will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1.00pm, at the Masonic Hall, 8 Inglis Street, Motueka. A memorial service for Jim will also take place at Kaikoura on July 13, 2019, at 220 Parsons Road, Hapuku, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 25, 2019