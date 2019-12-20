James PROUDLOVE

Peacefully at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, in his 90th year. He is survived by his son James, and his daughters Stephanie Bryant, and Lynn Robertson. He had 15 great-grandchildren and 8 grandchildren. Jim will be sadly missed by his family. A memorial service for Jim will be held at the Tasman Bible Church, 6 Williams Road, Tasman, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11.00am. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Jack Inglis for their dedicated care of Jim.

Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 20, 2019
