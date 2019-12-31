Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James CURNOW. View Sign Service Information Matuku Funerals 574 East Takaka Road, RD 1 East Takaka , Nelson 7183 035257399 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully with family in Takaka, on Christmas Day 2019. Jim was the loved husband of the late Paddy (Patricia) Curnow, proud and adored father of Nick, Tim and Melissa, and treasured grandfather of seven grandchildren. Darling Jim was a supportive father never short of words of encouragement and love. Jim was also the loved husband of Judith Burmaz-Curnow, cherished stepfather of Sheryl, Warren, Christen, Janice, Diana, Kelly, six step grandchildren including the late Jacob, and three step great-grandchildren. Jim was a "fine figure" of a man who had a keen sense of humor, a weakness for dogs and self-professed superior stock management skills. Jim's laugh smile and unlimited support will be greatly missed by family and friends but he will be forever in our hearts. A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held the River Inn in Takaka, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3.00pm. All welcome.







CURNOW, James (Jim):Passed away peacefully with family in Takaka, on Christmas Day 2019. Jim was the loved husband of the late Paddy (Patricia) Curnow, proud and adored father of Nick, Tim and Melissa, and treasured grandfather of seven grandchildren. Darling Jim was a supportive father never short of words of encouragement and love. Jim was also the loved husband of Judith Burmaz-Curnow, cherished stepfather of Sheryl, Warren, Christen, Janice, Diana, Kelly, six step grandchildren including the late Jacob, and three step great-grandchildren. Jim was a "fine figure" of a man who had a keen sense of humor, a weakness for dogs and self-professed superior stock management skills. Jim's laugh smile and unlimited support will be greatly missed by family and friends but he will be forever in our hearts. A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held the River Inn in Takaka, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3.00pm. All welcome. Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers