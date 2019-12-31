CURNOW, James (Jim):
Passed away peacefully with family in Takaka, on Christmas Day 2019. Jim was the loved husband of the late Paddy (Patricia) Curnow, proud and adored father of Nick, Tim and Melissa, and treasured grandfather of seven grandchildren. Darling Jim was a supportive father never short of words of encouragement and love. Jim was also the loved husband of Judith Burmaz-Curnow, cherished stepfather of Sheryl, Warren, Christen, Janice, Diana, Kelly, six step grandchildren including the late Jacob, and three step great-grandchildren. Jim was a "fine figure" of a man who had a keen sense of humor, a weakness for dogs and self-professed superior stock management skills. Jim's laugh smile and unlimited support will be greatly missed by family and friends but he will be forever in our hearts. A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held the River Inn in Takaka, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3.00pm. All welcome.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 31, 2019