BRETT,
James Bernard (Jim):
Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, at Nelson Hospital, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Ethel, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Wayne and Susan, Craig and Abie, and Sandra. Loved Grandad of Bryan, David, Kaleb, Michelle, and Andrew, and Great-Grandad of Maxwell. Messages can be sent to The Brett Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042, or left at nelson.simplicity.co.nz/hugs-from-home. As per Jim's wishes, a family farewell has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 22, 2020