SEXTON, Jaki:
Our beloved girl, partner, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and colleague slipped away gently at Nelson Hospital on April 29, 2020, with her family present. A strong and courageous woman who stared down cancer three times and finally succumbed.
Dearly missed and
always remembered.
May she now rest in peace.
A cremation service for Jaki has been held. Tributes to Jaki and family can be made at nelson.simplicity.co.nz/hugs-from-home/ In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson SPCA in honour of Jaki may be made at bit.ly/jesexton2904
Published in Nelson Mail on May 1, 2020