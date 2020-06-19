JONES, Jake (Gibbons):
Tragically taken on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, aged 30 years. Much loved son of Lorraine Jones and Allen Gibbons. Loved brother of Gina, Michael, Naomi, Step son of Jason. No words can describe Jake's sense of humour, he was larger than life, loyal and loved by so many, quick witted and on the mark. Jake is resting at home, his family welcome you to come and spend time with him. Messages c/o 76 Arbour Lea Avenue, Richmond 7020, or at www.shoneandshirley.com In lieu of flowers, donations to Jake's GiveaLittle Memorial Fund would be appreciated. A Celebration of Jake's life will be held at The Riwaka Rugby Club Rooms, Main Road, Riwaka, on Thursday, June 25, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 19, 2020