Jack STANTON

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you Joss Sharan and Alan, A great man..."
    - Dave and Leah Moore
  • "Our thoughts are with you Jocelyn & family. So sorry. I..."
    - Ann & Trev Carson
  • "thinking of all the good times"
    - Pam Bayley
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Death Notice

STANTON, Jack (Jacko):
Passed away at Adriel Rest Home, Amberley, on May 16, 2020. Devoted and much loved father to Sharon Smithson and Alan (Greymouth), Brenda and Andy Watson (Nelson), Tony and Donna (Greymouth). Dearly loved partner of Jocelyn and her children Craig, and Vicki. Brother and best friend of Les and Iris, Iain, Alan and Sharon. Much loved Grandad to Stacey, Arron, Jason, Johnny, Dale, Kylee, Regan, and Great-Grandad to all his great-grandchildren. Messages to 76 Fitzgerald Street, Cobden, Greymouth. At Jack's request, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jack's life will be held in Greymouth - date to be notified.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 19, 2020
