STANTON, Jack (Jacko):
Passed away at Adriel Rest Home, Amberley, on May 16, 2020. Devoted and much loved father to Sharon Smithson and Alan (Greymouth), Brenda and Andy Watson (Nelson), Tony and Donna (Greymouth). Dearly loved partner of Jocelyn and her children Craig, and Vicki. Brother and best friend of Les and Iris, Iain, Alan and Sharon. Much loved Grandad to Stacey, Arron, Jason, Johnny, Dale, Kylee, Regan, and Great-Grandad to all his great-grandchildren. Messages to 76 Fitzgerald Street, Cobden, Greymouth. At Jack's request, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jack's life will be held in Greymouth - date to be notified.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 19, 2020