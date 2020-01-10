WELLS, Ivan Maurice:
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village on January 10, 2020; aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nella. Much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Ray and Sandra (Auckland), Anne and Errol Evers (Upper Moutere). Cherished poppa of his grand-children and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford for their kindness and care.
A long life well lived by a true gentleman.
A service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held at The Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Thursday, January 16, at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 10, 2020