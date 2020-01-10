Ivan WELLS

WELLS, Ivan Maurice:
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village on January 10, 2020; aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nella. Much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Ray and Sandra (Auckland), Anne and Errol Evers (Upper Moutere). Cherished poppa of his grand-children and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford for their kindness and care.
A long life well lived by a true gentleman.
A service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held at The Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Thursday, January 16, at 1.30pm.

