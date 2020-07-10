THOMPSON, Ivan Oliver:
19.6.1946 - 8.7.2020
Loved husband of Heather, loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Izzy, and Lee and Jan, much loved grandad of Jennifer; loved brother of William (Bill) and Natalie, and the late June, Frank, Jeanette, Molly, Bob, and Linda, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to PO Box 11055, Waimangaroa 7848. The Funeral service for Ivan has been held today in Westport.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 10, 2020