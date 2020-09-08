RILEY, Ivan Arthur:
7.9.1932 - 8.9.2020
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Golden Bay Community Health, at age 88. Beloved husband of Pat, and of the late May. Loving father and father-in-law to Kevin and Kay Riley; Stewart and Marice Riley; Pauline and Daryl Fowler; Heather and Brian Elliot; and Marise Riley. Loved stepfather to Robynne and Owen Jackson; Paul and Debbie Davies; and Mary-Francis Davies and John Murray. Cherished grandfather to 15 grandchildren. Loving great-grandfather to 20 great-grandchildren. Beloved eldest brother to Ngarie, Don, Fay and Neil. Thank you to the caregiving and medical staff at GBCH for all the love and support over the last year. A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at the Collingwood Memorial Hall, this Saturday, September 12, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 8, 2020