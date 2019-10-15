RHODES, Ivan James:
1940 - 2019
Aged 79 years. Passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019. Very much loved and cherished husband of Beverley Marquet Rhodes and the late Hilda Rhodes. Loving and caring father and father-in-law of Sheryl and William, and Corena and Bruce; stepfather of Pierre and Jasmine. Much loved and respected Grandad and Poppa to Luke, Annabelle, Sophia, and Alex. Much loved son-in-law; and a loved brother and brother-in-law. A very special and respected uncle to Nigel and family. A private cremation has been held. Friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Ivan's life at Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, at 2.00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Westpac Helicopter Trust are gratefully accepted and can be made at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 15, 2019