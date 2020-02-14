BURROWES, Ivan Stanley:
31.1.1948 - 8.1.2020
Sue, Simon, Jenny, Sara, Becky, Craig, the grandchildren and siblings take this opportunity to thank the many family members and friends and past work colleagues who have lovingly supported us over the last few months. Ivan would be humbled and so amazed by the numbers of relatives, friends and church family who journeyed from all over the country to celebrate his life. Sincere thanks to the Very Reverend Charles Tyrell and Reverend Allan Wasley who led his service. Thank you to all who sent cards, emails, letters from family, friends, work colleagues all over the World; your thoughts and stories are much appreciated. Special heartfelt thanks to Dr Anna Wojacha, and the Cancer teams at Nelson Hospital and Manuka Street Hospital and the marvellous team at Wakefield Health Centre, especially Dr Pip De Hamel, Carol, Adrienne and Kelly for months of supportive care; and the Staff at Nelson Hospice for your very gentle care in Ivan's last days.
- Sue Burrowes.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 14, 2020