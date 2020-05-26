LEDGERWOOD,
Isobel Merle (Merle):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Harbour View Rest Home, Oamaru, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Sera, loved mother of Linda, and a much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brian would like to extend his heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Harbour View for their love and care of Merle. A private family service will be held. Messages to B. Ledgerwood, 13 Girvan Street, Oamaru 9400.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 26, 2020