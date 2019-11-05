McCARTHY, Iris Evelyn:
In loving memory of Iris Evelyn McCarthy who passed away at Nelson on November 3, 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian (Sam) McCarthy and companion to the late Alan Mills. Mother to Susan, Garry and Julie. Grandmother to 10 grandchildren, great-grandmother to 6 great- grandchildren, each one cherished. A memorial to honour this wonderful resilient lady will be held in the Honest Lawyer Banquet room on Friday, November 8, at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice would be much appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 5, 2019