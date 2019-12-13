NELSON, Irene Joan:
On December 5, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Trish, Barry and Christine; and proud Nana of Jacqueline, Kyle, Thomas, Jay, Jennie, and Eva. At Irene's request, family will gather privately to celebrate her life. Special thanks to the staff at Nelson Hospital, Nelson Tasman Hospice, District Nurse Jos and Oliver Madigan, for their care of Irene. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 13, 2019