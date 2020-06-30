HARMON, Irene Joy:
Formerly of Karamea. Passed away peacefully in Nelson, with her family present, on June 30, 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Raymond (Hongi) for 58 years. Adored mother to Lianne, the late Greg, and Lisa. Treasured gran to Travis, Simone, and Maddie; Brendon, Tane, Jacob, and Kaleb. A loved great-grandma to Cohan and Jordan; Paige and Elijah, and baby bump. Irene's family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Summerset in the Sun for the love and care shown to Irene for the past 5 years. Messages to 107 Beatson Road, Wakatu, Nelson 7011. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial Service for Irene will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Waverley Street, Karamea, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 30, 2020