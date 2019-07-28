FRASER, Inez Mary
(nee Hoare):
19.11.1924 - 24.07.2019
Aged 94. Daughter of Eric and Jean Hoare, sister of Jean (twin) Graeme and Laura (all deceased). Wife of Ian Fraser (deceased), and Trevor Edwards (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Maurice and Barbara, John and Jane, Roy and Vivienne (deceased), Maree and Clive, Sandra and Greg, Lynette and Linden. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Loved by all. Thanks to Bethesda Rest Home for the care provided. Messages may be addressed to Inez's family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Inez's life has been held in the John Rhind Chapel, Richmond, Christchurch, This Day (Monday), July 29, at 4.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 28, 2019