CHARLES, India Heidi Page:
India passed away at her home on September 11, 2020, aged 16, after a determined fight. Dearly loved daughter of Linda Page and the late Alex. Adored sister of Rafe. Much loved granddaughter of Warren and Lesley Page, also the late Robin Charles, the late Heidi Charles and Helen Charles. Loved niece of Sue, Chris and Toni. Loved girlfriend of Fergus. Our thanks go to the medical teams at Christchurch and Nelson Public Hospitals, to Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch, to the Nelson Hospice staff and her Access carers. A private family cremation service will be held followed by a memorial service on Friday, September 25, at Saxton Oval Pavilion at 5.00pm.

