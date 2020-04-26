Ian WALTERS

Death Notice

WALTERS, Ian Frederick:
Aged 68. Passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, from cancer, at Whareama Care Home. Loved dearly by his daughters Sophia and Isabella, and his ex-wife Jacquie. A small family gathering will be held at Simplicity Funeral Home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. We will have a memorial wake for Ian when gatherings are possible once more.
"Slip the lines and follow the moon forever dear Dad/Ian."

Correspondence to 111 Tipahi Street, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 26, 2020
