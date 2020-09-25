EDWARDS, Ian Leslie:
A talented multi instrumentalist passed away at Nelson Hospital on Tuesday, September 22, 2020; aged 75 years. Partner of Vivien. Son of the late Tony and Dolly Edwards. Brother of Alan.
Teacher and mentor to many music students. Ian will be missed by all his family and friends, and the music communities of Christchurch and Nelson.
As per Ian's wishes, a private cremation has been held at Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium. Messages to the Edwards Family c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 25, 2020