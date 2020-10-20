Ian DAY

Death Notice

DAY, Ian McDonald:
Loved husband of Katharine, adored father of Sophie and Robbie. Son of the late Bob and Mabel Day (née Page). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Gordon Lyle (Cairns), Phillip and Liz Day (Dunedin), Roberta and Stephen Ford (Nelson). A treasured friend and mentor, he will be sadly missed by all. At Ian's request a private cremation has been held. Memorial gathering to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Hospice. Messages to 57 Shelbourne Street, Nelson.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 20, 2020
