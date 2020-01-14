COOK, Ian James:
Passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Trish. Loved father and father-in-law to Gillian and Kent, Karen and Rob, Leanne and Shane. Dearly loved grandfather to Cameron, Sophie, Charlie, Emma, Katie and Renee. Loved brother, brother-in-law and friend to many. Ian will be sadly missed. A Requiem Mass for Ian will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Bays Catholic Church, William Street, Richmond, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to PO Box 3706, Richmond 7050.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 14, 2020