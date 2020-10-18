MALCOLM,
Hugh Alexandra:
Peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of the late Raewyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Robin and Andrew (Nelson); Barry and Anna, and also Melinda (Upper Hutt); Philippa (Invercargill); and Sandra and Robert (Wellington). Loving Pop of James, and Jessica; Olivia, Sacha, and Lydia; Rosa, Isabella, and Ana. Hugh will also be missed by his loving companion Bonnie. Brother-in-law of Lynlee and Peter (Norfolk Island). The funeral service to celebrate Hugh's life will be held at Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Thursday, October 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 18, 2020