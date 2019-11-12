BIGGS, Howard Keith:
Keith passed away peacefully at Kensington Court (after a long illness), on November 12, 2019; in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Vonna. Loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Peter Steans, Andrew and Susan Biggs, Rachel and Peter Drummond. Cherished grandad and great-grandad.
Keith is finally at peace.
As per Keith's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Richmond Church of Christ, cnr Croucher and D'Arcy Street, Richmond, on Friday, November 15, at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 12, 2019