Herbert BROWN

Guest Book
  •  
    - Debbie Brown
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Headingly Centre
46/2 Headingly Lane
Richmond
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Marsden Valley Cemetery
Death Notice

BROWN, Herbert
Gerald David (Gerald):
Passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village. Aged 92. Loved husband of the late Keitha, loved father and father-in-law of Evan and Leanne, Nigel, Geraldine, Deirdre and Rodney. Adored Pop of Hannah, Georgia, Ben, Lucas and Sam. Messages can be sent to c/- The Brown family, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A funeral service for Gerald will be held at the Headingly Centre, 46/2 Headingly Lane, Richmond, at 10.00am on Monday, January 6, followed by burial at Marsden Valley Cemetery.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.