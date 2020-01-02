BROWN, Herbert
Gerald David (Gerald):
Passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village. Aged 92. Loved husband of the late Keitha, loved father and father-in-law of Evan and Leanne, Nigel, Geraldine, Deirdre and Rodney. Adored Pop of Hannah, Georgia, Ben, Lucas and Sam. Messages can be sent to c/- The Brown family, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A funeral service for Gerald will be held at the Headingly Centre, 46/2 Headingly Lane, Richmond, at 10.00am on Monday, January 6, followed by burial at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 2, 2020