DE BROUWER,
Henricus-Cornelius (Hank):
Now at Peace. Beloved son of Harrie and Toos (Dec). Special friend to Terina and husband of the late Magdalena. Loving father and father-in-law to Harrie and Kalee, Eugene and Marwah. Opa to Joel, Kelsea, Kowhai (dec) and Nelson (dec). Loved brother to Rieky (the Netherlands), Tony and Maree (Australia), Leo (Tokoroa NZ), Peter and Det, Wim, Cor, Theo and Willie, Netty and Hennie, Jos and Margo, and their families (all in the Netherlands). A funeral service for Hank will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 19, 2020