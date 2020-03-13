WILLIAMS, Helen:

15.3.2009

If roses grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me.

Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day,

But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.

- With love from your loving husband Norman, and your children and grandchildren xx





