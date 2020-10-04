TUNA, Helen Margaret
(nee Carpenter):
Passed peacefully at home on Saturday, October 3, 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil (Piripi). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Toni and Paul Adams, Charlotte and Kerry Forsyth, and Regan. Much loved Gran to Jayden, Hadleigh, Jordan; Daniel, and Olly, and Great-Gran to Elise, Saskia, and Lily. Cherished sister and aunty. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Retreat would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Tributes to Helen may be sent to 'The Tuna Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Helen will be held at Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Road, Bell Block on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 4, 2020