RIMMER, Helen Garthe:
Passed away on December 3, 2020, aged 77. Beloved wife of John for over 54 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Ruth, Ed and Rachel, Vaughan and Samantha. Adored Grandmother of Oscar, Taliah, Elijah, Christiana, and Tom. Helen was a talented teacher, a gifted musician and a dedicated member of the Motueka Uniting Church and community. Her love, generosity and kindness will forever be remembered by those whose lives she touched. A funeral will be held for Helen at Glenfield Presbyterian Church, 82 Chartwell Avenue, Glenfield, at 10.30am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's Ambulance would be much appreciated. Funeral live stream link https://www.dreamproductions.co.nz/ rimmer a Memorial Service at a future date in Motueka to be notified.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020