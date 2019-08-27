Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen MCINROE. View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Grey Base Hospital, on August 24, 2019, four days short of her 87th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late George, loved mum and mother-in-law of John and Anna, Stephen (deceased), Paul (deceased), Chris, George and Nikki, and the late Bernard, beloved grandma of Matthew, Kathleen (deceased), Stephen, Nigel (deceased), Shane, Robert, Georgia, Grace, and Ben, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Jan and Kevin Burton, and John and Susie Bergin, loved sister-in-law of Alan and the late Val, Graham (deceased) and Mari, Kay and the late Neil Mundy, and Trish and Rob McTaggart, a respected aunty, cousin, and a friend of all. Donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to c/- P O Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Messages to PO Box 46, Ikamatua 7846. A Requiem Mass for Helen will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Ikamatua, on Friday at 1.00pm. Following the service Helen will then be laid to rest with George at Burke's Creek Cemetery, Reefton. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 2/144 Ikamatua Highway on Thursday at 7.00pm. Helen is at her home for those wishing to pay their respects.







