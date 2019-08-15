EGGERS,
Helen Lesley (nee Granger):
On August 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family; aged 69 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Murray, Marie and Alby, Margaret and Tony, Kenneth and Kaye. Doting, supportive and special Grandmother of Shaun, Ethan, Oscar, Samuel, Emma and Tonilee. Adored aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and sister of Carl, Cathy, Linda, and Stu. A special friend to many. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the Murchison Bowling Club, 24 Waller Street, Murchison, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson, would be appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 15, 2019