DINNAN, Helen Lorna:
Died peacefully at Whareama Rest Home on Friday, May 15, 2020, just after turning 80. Loved wife of the late Michael Joseph Dinnan, loved mum of Liane, Paula and Gary Marshall (Havelock), and Angie and Glen Surgenor (Hokitika). Loved nana of all her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to 3/95 Grove Street, The Wood, Nelson 7010 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, 11.00am on Wednesday, May 20, followed by a private cremation. The family invite you to bring a pen along to write a belated birthday wish on a card that will be supplied and then placed with Helen.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 17, 2020