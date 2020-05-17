Helen DINNAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen DINNAN.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

DINNAN, Helen Lorna:
Died peacefully at Whareama Rest Home on Friday, May 15, 2020, just after turning 80. Loved wife of the late Michael Joseph Dinnan, loved mum of Liane, Paula and Gary Marshall (Havelock), and Angie and Glen Surgenor (Hokitika). Loved nana of all her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to 3/95 Grove Street, The Wood, Nelson 7010 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, 11.00am on Wednesday, May 20, followed by a private cremation. The family invite you to bring a pen along to write a belated birthday wish on a card that will be supplied and then placed with Helen.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on May 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.