BEATON, Helen Margaret:
On June 27, 2019, at Nelson Hospital after a brief illness, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Viv; Stuart and Jackie; and Kylie. Loved grandad of Monica, Conor, Rachel, Caleb; Chelsea, Hayley, Samantha; Ryan and Kate. Loved great-grandad of Scarlett, Arlo, and Amelia. Loved sister of Roger, Caroline, Michael, and Jo. Special thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford. Messages c/- 30 Croucher Street, Richmond, 7020. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2019