TURNER, Heather:

Passed away 15 years ago on March 26, 2005.

Until We Meet Again

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile,

If only we could have you back for just a little while,

Then we could sit and talk again like we used to do,

You always meant so much to us and always will,

The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain,

But you're forever in our hearts until we meet again.

Cherished mother of us all.