TAIT,
Heather Jean (nee Lummis):
18.11.1936 - 14.7.2020
Lovely wife of Alan for 62 years, slipped away 3 days after her stroke. Loved daughter of the late Clarry and Ethel Lummis (nee Goodall). Mother and mother-in-law of Colin, Roger, Noel and Sharyn, and Penny and Ronnie. Nanna of Brajan and Stevie (Penny/Ronnie), and Courtney and Rochelle (Noel/Sharyn). Great-grandmother of Piper and Malachi (Brajan). Sister of Anne (dec) and Terry Devereaux, Alick (dec) and Pauline, Trevor (dec) and Karrin, and Barbara and Robert Atkins. Sister-in-law of Don (dec) and Joanne (dec), Ray (dec) and Audrey Kitto, Ross (dec) and Nola, Giff (dec) and Wanda, Doreen (dec) and Doug Blundell (dec), Murray Berkett (dec) and Margot McGowan. Heather loved flowers, would everyone like to bring a flower for the casket please. The funeral will be held at St Andrew's Uniting Church, 64 High Street, Motueka, at 11.00am on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 16, 2020