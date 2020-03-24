LAMOND,
Heather Mae (nee Ward):
Formerly of Takaka. Surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Aged 47 years. Treasured only daughter of Nancy and the late Allen Ward. Much loved sister of Jamie, Rodney, and Trevor. Sister-in-law of Andrea, Melinda, and Rebecca. Special Aunty Feathers to her 10 nieces and nephews. Wife of Phil. Best friend of Katherine Whittaker (Hoby). Messages to the Ward family, c/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated. Due to current restrictions of gatherings an invitation only service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
NZIFH
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 24, 2020