FLANAGAN, Heather Jane:
Passed away surrounded by family and friends at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Sunday, September 6, 2020, aged 55 years. Dearly loved wife of Chris, loved and devoted mum of Nathan, Jayden, and Emma. Loved daughter of Gordon, and the late Betty Bennett, and loved sister of Annette McCrae, and Wendy Bennett. Messages can be sent to Heather's family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A celebration of Heather's life will be held at the Headingly Centre, 2 Headingly Lane, Richmond, on Saturday, September 12, at 1.30pm. Due to the current restrictions, you can view the livestream of the service via the link on Heather's online tribute page at www.shoneandshirley.com where you can also leave a message for the family.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 8, 2020