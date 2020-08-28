Hazel DALBY

Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Death Notice

DALBY, Hazel:
Passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2020. Much loved mother to Melanie and Emma (UK), and loved grandma. And a very special friend to Trish, Glenda and Kim. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042 or can be made at nelson.simplicity.co.nz
/hugs-from-home/ A twilight service of celebration for Hazel's life will be held at Beachside Event Centre, Beach Road, Tahunanui, on Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, commencing at 5.00pm. Those wishing to attend should confirm via email at [email protected]

Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 28, 2020
