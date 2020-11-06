KERR,
Harold Ellis (Johnny):
Passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Aged 93 years. Loved brother of Olive, Gloria, Lynn and Robin, and a dearly loved friend of Sadie. Johnny is a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and a good friend of Doug.
Johnny will be sadly missed; he has now gone for his
last fish.
Messages can be sent to 125 Tasman Street, Nelson 7010. Johnny's family held a private service for him on Wednesday, October 4, where many stories were told.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 6, 2020