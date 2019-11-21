Hamish LEARY

Guest Book
  • "Deeply saddened to hear of your death. The Pupils and..."
  • "So many fond memories of you Hame we had so many good times..."
    - Jo Gerrard
  • "Hamish, We are glad our paths crossed. Really great the..."
    - Samantha Marshall
  • "Great memories of an all round nice guy. Your positive..."
    - Kristine Newton
  • "Hame, your smile was infectious. You were a bright star on..."
    - Cathy Tracey
Service Information
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
037557993
Death Notice

LEARY,
Hamish Robert Craig:
20.6.1973 - 16.11.2019
Hame died living.
"You lived life to the fullest and that made you happy. Things were on the up and
we lost you too soon. May
the Viking compass rose guide your way".
Dearly loved son of Beverly Stevenson, brother of Anna Leary, son of David Leary, step-son of Barbara Leary, and Glen Stevenson. He loved many and was loved by many. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service in Nelson is to be advised.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 21, 2019
