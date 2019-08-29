ROWLING, Gweneth Mary
"Gwen" (nee Newport):
Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019, in Motueka, aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert "Joe", adored mother and mother-in-law of Len and Jo, Baden and Cherie, and Josie and Mark, treasured Nana of Kyle, Casey and Kieran; Jenna and Mitchell, Liam, and Olivia; and Sophie and Cody, and Great-Nana of Savarnah, Cooper; and Will. Messages to Gwen's family, c/- 69 Kerei Street, Motueka 7120. The graveside funeral service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at the Flett's Road Cemetery, Flett's Road, Lower Moutere, on Tuesday, September 3, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 29, 2019