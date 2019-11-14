DYER, Guruvati
(also known as Karen):
At Vistara on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a long battle with motor neurone. Beloved wife of Bruce/Harideva. Dearly loved mother of Tejas, Amrita, Kamala and Jacob and their partners Vikki, Bobby, Geoff and Alice. Grandmum (Nana Gu) to Forrest, Ameya, Lavani, Hemi, Zephyr, Elsie, Minnie Rose, Ruby, Ely, Juno and Monty. Loved step-mum to Matthew, Alex and Ratna with special mention of her beloved goats.
Dearest Guruvati we honour and celebrate your life and the beautiful way you touched everyone you met.
Service at St James Church, Ngatimoti, at 1.00pm on Saturday, November 16, to be followed by refreshments at Vistara.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 14, 2019