WEST,

Gregory Goddard (Greg):

Passed away on March 13, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Mo. Dearly loved son of the late Arthur and Myra West, and a cherished brother of Tom and Roz, Dene and Judy. Loving father and father-in-law to Jodi, Asher and Erin, Lucy and Gerard, and Lenka. Incredible Grandad to Zac, Will, Leah, Hector, Emma, Beau, and baby West. Thanks and appreciation for support from Parkinsons Society; NZBRI; and Cantabrainers. Messages may be addressed to the West family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.

"Gone from our sight,

but never from our hearts."

A Celebration of Greg's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, March 18 at 1.00pm.



