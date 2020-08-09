WOOD, Grant Balfour:
Reg. 823416 Cpl.
'Shuffled off' on the 8th of the 8th. Loved and loving husband of 60 years of his treasured Jan. Loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Roger and Briony, Jenny and Tony, Peter and Vanessa, and Murray and Rowena, and Janine. Adored Poppa of Jess, Nick and Katie, Chris, Mike and Kristine, Alex, Milla, Caitlin and Hannah, and loved Great-Poppa of Harper and Hunter. Grant was a 'box of fluffies' right to the end. Huge thanks to the lovely team at The Wood Retirement Home, the Nelson Lionesses, Dr Maudsley and Bruce King. Messages can be sent 55 Wastney Terrace, Marybank, Nelson 7010 or made online at shoneandshirley.com
Grant's funeral will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Thursday, August 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 9, 2020