McALPINE, Grant Wallace:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home with his family in Nelson. Dearly loved and respected husband to Carol, father to Geoff, Kate, Ben and Diana, stepfather to Chris and Phillip, grandfather to Matt, Celia, Max, Elsie, Mischa, Lulu and Hugo, and father-in-law to Rebecca, Hetty, Brydie and Colin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Hospice would be much appreciated. A memorial service to celebrate Grant's life will be held at Fairfield House, 48 Van Diemen Street, Nelson, at 1.00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Everybody is welcome, but we need to comply with COVID19 gathering rules so please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 28, 2020