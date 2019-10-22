WARNER, Graham Charles:
On October 21, 2019, peacefully at Ballarat Care Home in Rangiora. Loved husband of the late Colleen and loved father of Gregory, Lorraine (Canada), Annette, Christine and their partners. Loved grandfather to his 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to those who cared for Graham at Ballarat. Messages may be addressed to the Warner family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road, Rangiora), on Friday, October 25, at 1.00pm. Interment and graveside service will be held at the Richmond Cemetery on Wednesday, October 30, at 12.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 22, 2019