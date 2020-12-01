PRICE, Graham Leslie:
On November 27, 2020, at home after a short illness, aged 79 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and John, Angela, Jonny and Nimesha, loved grandad of Daniel, William and Stella, Phoebe, Milla, Mia and Macy, ex-partner and friend of Annette. Loved brother of Oriel and Evan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Graham Price, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. At Graham's request, a private family service has taken place.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2020